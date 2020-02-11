CDC Confirms 13th Case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus

The CDC has confirmed another infection with 2019 Novel Coronavirus in the United States that was detected in California. The patient who was under a federal quarantine order recently returned from Wuhan, China, where an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by this novel coronavirus has been ongoing since December 2019. This brings the total of number of 2019-nCoV cases in the United States to 13.

CDC is conducting a thorough contact investigation of the person who has tested positive to determine contacts and to assess if those contacts had high risk exposures.