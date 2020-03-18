Can’t stop touching your face? “Jalapeno” is an app for that

HONOLULU (KHON2) — With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, it’s important more than ever to practice good hygiene.

A University of Hawaii professor is doing her part to help.

We’re consistently hearing “don’t touch your face with unclean hands” from health officials and luckily now there’s an app for that.

It’s called the Jalapeno app made for Fitbits.

“We called the app Jalapeno because there’s a meme going around that you should act as if your hands are covered in jalapeno juice and that will stop you from touching your face,” said Kim Binsted, a professor at UH Manoa.

What started as a funny little idea is now a helping hand during the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

“Well we’ve been told to do three things to reduce social contact to wash our hands and to not touch our face so if my app can help with one of those three then it’s all for the good.”

Dr. Binsted is using her experience as a tech design professor to do her part during the pandemic. She hopes this app will not only help people stay clean, but also serve as a message to her students.

“I think it is maybe a good example that when you see a problem that there are simple ways to addressing it. I wish i could think of an app that would help you wash your hands.”

Besides setting a good example, she’s also helping those already affected by COVID-19. It costs 99 cents to download the app on your Fitbit, but proceeds will go to the Hawaii Food Bank.

“It’s going to be a tough time in Hawaii and around the world people are going to be on reduced hours people are going to be out of work small businesses are going to be really badly impacted so I think we all need to do what we can and use our skills to help out however we can.”