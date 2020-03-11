Canadian doctor tests positive for Covid-19 after returning from a Hawaii trip

On March 10, Hamilton Health Sciences received confirmation of a positive test result following testing of a physician from the Juravinski Cancer Centre on March 9. HHS is implementing a host of actions aimed at ensuring the safety of staff, physicians, and patients.

The individual recently returned from a trip to Hawaii and started experiencing symptoms during her workday on Monday. She attended the emergency department at Juravinski Hospital where she was tested for the new coronavirus. Proper infection control measures were taken and personal protective equipment was worn by staff and physicians who provided the care and testing.

She has since been in self-isolation at home. However, she was working at the Juravinski Cancer Center the afternoon of March 9 and saw patients and interacted with colleagues and staff. Those individuals are being contacted.

Since becoming aware of this situation, HHS has been working closely with Public Health to determine and implement the most appropriate response.

The risk to people working in the clinic or who had contact with this physician is low. The risk to others working, receiving care, or visiting the Juravinski March 9 is very low.



