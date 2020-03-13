Big West Conference cancels winter and spring sports; season over for multiple UH teams

HONOLULU (KHON) — A day after suspending play for its winter and spring sports, the Big West Conference announced on Friday that it was cancelling it instead.

This comes one day after the NCAA announced it was cancelling its winter and spring sports championships due to COVID-19 concerns.

The developments in the past two days have essentially ended the season for all UH sports teams that were originally active as of Thursday before the announcements by the NCAA and Big West conferences.

Both the Big West and UH athletics director David Matlin released statements regarding the news.

🚨The Big West Board of Directors today moved from indefinitely suspending to canceling all spring conference & non-conference competition & championship events for the 2020 season.



📰 » https://t.co/PJjMc2JA6B pic.twitter.com/xdmJvSfxrr — Big West Conference (@BigWestSports) March 13, 2020