Big West Basketball Tournament cancelled

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Big West Conference announced Thursday that it will be cancelling the Big West Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.

According to Bigwest.org, “The main priority of the Big West Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”

