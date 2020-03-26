Beware scammers who pretend to be Hawaiian Electric

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric says that scammers are now trying to use the coronavirus outbreak against customers by pretending to be HECO.

The company says that scammers are threatening to disconnect customers’ electric service unless “overdue” bills are not paid.

HECO says that they received dozens of fraud reports and believe that many more are going unreported.

On March 25, 23 fraud reports were received on Oahu by 1 p.m. alone.

Customers have also reported receiving threatening texts from Hawaiian Electric asking for payment. Hawaiian Electric does not text customers to request payment.

HECO says that a customer lost more than $300 after a scammer called and threatened to cut off electric service to the customer’s home. The scammer requested and received funds via Cash App, a mobile app that allows peer-to-peer payment.

Hawaiian Electric does not accept Cash App payments, bitcoin, gift cards or prepaid debit cards.

Click here to check the acceptable forms of payment.

Hawaiian Electric suspended disconnections through at least April 17 so that customers facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic are able to contact Customer Service and arrange payment options and schedules.

While customers will still be responsible for paying their electric bills, payment arrangements can help ease the financial challenges for those most affected by the COVID-19 situation.

To make payment arrangements or for more information, visit their online customer care center at www.hawaiianelectric.com or contact a representative at the following numbers: