On Friday afternoon, Bellator became the first American MMA event postponed, as the organization announced its Bellator 241 fight card has been suspended.

Bellator 241 originally was set to take place in Uncasville, Connecticut on Friday. Due to COVID-19 concerns, it then became set to take place without fans in attendance. As of Friday, it will not be happening at this time.

Maui’s Zach Zane was originally set to be on the main card in a bout against Nick Newell.