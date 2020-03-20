Before markets plunged, two senators dumped millions of dollars of stocks while publicly assuring America’s economic stability

FILE – In this Monday, March 9, 2020, file photo, a television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange headlines market activity. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

HONOLULU (KHON) — While senators Richard Burr (R-NC) and Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) were publicly downplaying the extent of the coronavirus, they were privately selling off millions of dollars of stocks — right before the stock markets started collapsing.

In January and February, Loeffler — whose husband is the chairman and CEO of the New York Stock Exchange — made 29 total stock transactions worth millions of dollars, 27 of which were sales. The two purchases? One was a $100,000-$250,000 buy in a technology company called Citrix which makes teleworking software, and the other was a similarly priced buy for the tech company Oracle. The first trade she made was on January 24th, the same day she attended a private Senate Health Committee meeting about coronavirus.

Senators are required to regularly disclose their portfolio information, but Loeffler requested an extension from senate ethics officials in January; her finances will not be public until May.

Meanwhile, she publicly insisted that the pandemic was nothing to worry about and that democrats were intentionally misleading Americans about it.

Democrats have dangerously and intentionally misled the American people on #Coronavirus readiness.



Here’s the truth: @realDonaldTrump & his administration are doing a great job working to keep Americans healthy & safe. https://t.co/DaDX5wpeUj — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) February 28, 2020

Concerned about #coronavirus? Remember this:



The consumer is strong, the economy is strong, & jobs are growing, which puts us in the best economic position to tackle #COVID19 & keep Americans safe.



Update following meeting with @realdonaldtrump, @VP, & @StevenMnuchin1: pic.twitter.com/H9t2D6x19k — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) March 10, 2020

Likewise, Burr — who is the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee and has access to classified information about security threats to America — sold between $628,000 and $1.7 million in stock on a single day in February before the markets started crashing. Many of those stock holdings were invested in hotels. As he was doing this, he wrote an op-ed for Fox News stating “the United States today is better prepared than ever before to face emerging public health threats like the coronavirus.”

In a private luncheon on February 27th, however, he warned attendees about the aggressive spread of coronavirus, comparing it to the Spanish Flu of 1918. Burr was one of three senators who voted against a 2012 bill that barred congressional delegates from using nonpublic information for stock market trades.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has called for Burr to be prosecuted for insider trading if he is unable to adequately explain these coincidences, saying “there is no greater moral crime than betraying your country in a time of crisis. That appears to be what happened.”

Tucker Carlson calls for Senator Burr to resign and await prosecution for insider trading if he cannot provide a reasonable explanation for his actions. He goes on to say it appears that Senator Burr betrayed his country in a time of crisis pic.twitter.com/q7yJa5wjuA — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 20, 2020

Senators Burr and Loeffler sat next to each other during the senate impeachment trial in January.