Bank of Hawaii to temporarily close select branches

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In light of the recent stay-at-home/work-at-home orders for the state of Hawaii, Bank of Hawaii will be temporarily closing select branch locations across the state and the West Pacific region. This decision was made with careful consideration for the well-being of employees and customers.

“Temporarily streamlining our branch operations will help Bank of Hawaii sustain resources, follow social distancing recommendations, and provide the best possible service to our customers during this challenging time,” said Chairman, President and CEO Peter Ho.

Out of its 68 branches, 28 will remain open across the state of Hawaii and the West Pacific Region.

Hours for state of Hawaii branches:

· Mondays-Saturdays: 9-10 a.m. – Special hour for kūpuna and people most at risk

· Mondays-Fridays: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. – general banking hours

· Select branches will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (see asterisks below)

Effective Wednesday, March 25 / Only the following Oahu branches will open:

1. Ala Moana*

2. Hawaii Kai*

3. Kailua

4. Kaimuki*

5. Kapolei*

6. Main Branch

7. Mapunapuna

8. Moiliili*

9. Pearlridge*

10. Times Supermarket Mililani*

11. Wahiawa

12. Waikiki*

13. Waipahu*

Effective Thursday, March 26 / Only the following branches on each island will open:

Hawaii Island

1. Kaikoo*

2. Kona*

3. Kamuela*

Kauai

1. Lihue

2. Princeville Safeway Lihue Branch will be open on Saturdays only.

Maui County

1. Kahului*

2. Kihei*

3. Kaunakakai

4. Lahaina

5. Lanai

6. Pukalani