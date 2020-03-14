FILE – In this March 6, 2019, file photo, Chinese security guards march past an Apple store in Beijing, China. Apple is temporarily closing its 42 stores in mainland China, one of its largest markets, as a new virus spreads rapidly and the death toll there rose to 259 on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. The iPhone maker said in a statement it was closing stores, corporate offices and contact centers in China until Feb. 9 “out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts.” (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Tech giant Apple will close all retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27, according to the company.

The company says that its online store is open at www.apple.com. You can also download the Apple Store app on the App Store. For service and support, customers can visit support.apple.com.

The company says that in observance of the decline of the infection rate in China, all Apple stores in Greater China have reopened.

Though the rate of infections has dramatically declined, we know COVID-19’s effects are still being strongly felt. I want to express my deep gratitude to our team in China for their determination and spirit. As of today, all of our stores in Greater China have reopened.

“One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance. As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook in a statement.

Apple are encouraging team members tow work remotely if their how allows, and that those whose work requires them to be on-site should follow guidance to maximize interpersonal space.

Cook also said in the statement that extensive, deep cleaning will continue at all sites. New health screenings and temperature checks will also be rolled out in the company.

“All of our hourly workers will continue to receive pay in alignment with business as usual operations. We have expanded our leave policies to accommodate personal or family health circumstances created by COVID-19 — including recovering from an illness, caring for a sick loved one, mandatory quarantining, or childcare challenges due to school closures.”