Annual Filipino Fiesta on Oahu postponed due to coronavirus concerns

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 28th Annual Filipino Fiesta and 8th Annual Flores de Mayo has been postponed to help prevent the potential transmission of the Coronavirus in Hawaii.

The event was scheduled for May 2, 2020.

All activities connected to the event including the Filipino Fiesta Art Contest and Hawaii’s Next Big Talent Competition (Audition and Final Rounds) are postponed.

Event organizers are optimistic in hosting the annual event possibly later on this year, contingent on the Coronavirus situation. While organizers are looking at September as a possible time frame to hold festivities, event organizers are continuing to monitor developments regarding Coronavirus to determine future plans for the event.

Any questions can be addressed to the FilCom Center at (808) 680-0451.

The event began as a fundraiser for the FilCom Center under the leadership of Eddie Flores, Jr.