Amid COVID-19 outbreak, what businesses and workers should do to prepare

Emergency proclamations, travel advisories, and more cases of COVID-19 on the mainland. Tourism numbers are down so what should businesses and workers do to prepare?

Amid the global spread of the virus, retail experts say businesses are putting out hand sanitizers and wipes for customers and employees. While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hawaii, the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii tells us businesses need to stay vigilant.

“Look at their business plans what areas are going to be disrupted because of supply chains or absenteeism and how they will address that,” said President Sherry Menor-McNamara. “If there are sick employees, determine what is the sick policy. Letting them stay at home and work from home.”

Tina Yamaki of Retail Merchants of Hawaii says business owners should not only budget for the slim future but also employees.

“Start saving your money, maybe your hours may be cut. Start looking at how you can save just in case,” said Yamaki. “We’re hoping that it doesn’t come to that and even right now at the legislature, they are looking at an increase in pay. There might be some pay cuts but you know it’s better than being laid off. And instead of 3 people being laid off may be one person and two people can still work.”