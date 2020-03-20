All Hawaii public libraries to close

**HFM THURSDAY PRIMETIME WITH STORY ON PM CYCLE BY RUSSELL CONTRERAS IN BOSTON** Archive copies of the Collegiate Dictionary rest on a bookshelf at the headquarters of the Merriam-Webster dictionary publisher in Springfield, Mass., Wednesday July 1, 2009. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

HONOLULU — The Hawaii State Public Library System has made changes in response to the COVID-19 situation.

All public library locations and bookmobile services will be closed

March 18 – April 7, 2020

All book drops will be closed starting March 19, 2020. The system is asking everyone to hold on to our library materials until it opens again.

Library Materials

Due dates and holds have been automatically extended.

All items (including DVDs and HotPicks) checked-out starting March 16 th will have a due date of April 13, 2020.

will have a due date of April 13, 2020. No fines will be charged for items due between March 18 – April 7, 2020. For holds that you placed that haven’t been filled, the system is extending the requests to make sure you still get what you want after the system reopens.

For holds that are already at your favorite library, the system is extending them to April 13 th so you can pick them up after the system reopens.

so you can pick them up after the system reopens. All email notifications are turned off right now. Notifications will resume once the system reopens.

No new holds will be taken until reopening.

Library Cards

The system says that it made a few changes to make sure you have access to all of our free online resources while the system is closed.

If you owe fines/fees over $10, you will still have access to our digital resources.

If your library card expires between February 26 – April 13, libraries will extend your library card for another 30 days. Once the libraries are open, you can come in to renew your card and ensure you have access to our digital resources.

Online Resources

Librarieshawaii.org is available to access from home 24/7. Online collection includes: