All eight Sunshine Markets will be closed, Kauai officials say

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Due to public health concerns, all eight Sunshine Markets will be closed until further notice, according to the County of Kauai Office of Economic Development.

This will start on Monday, March 16.

“Many of our Sunshine Market vendors and customers fall into the high risk category for COVID-19 whom we want to protect,” said Nalani Brun, Acting Director for the Office of Economic Development. “We are receiving positive comments from farmers that this move is warranted despite the obvious economic impact.”

The following days and locations will be closed, starting Monday, March 16:

Mondays at KoloaBallpark (Maluhia Road);

Tuesdays at Lihue Historic County Building;

Tuesdays at Kalaheo Neighborhood Center (Temporarily relocated to Kalawai Park);

Wednesdays at Kapaa New Town Park;

Thursdays at Hanapepe Park (behind fire station);

Thursdays at Kilauea Community Agriculture Center (Kilauea Lighthouse Road);

Fridays at Vidinha Stadium; and

Saturdays at Kekaha Neighborhood Center

Officials say that if you are a regular customer of one of the Sunshine Market vendors/farmers, make arrangements with them directly to purchase your produce outside of the County facilities.

For more information and to sign up for daily updates from the state Department of Health relating to current COVID-19 information, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/news/covid-19-updates/.