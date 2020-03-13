HONOLULU (KHON2) — All correctional facilities have suspended inmate personal visits, according to Public Safety Department Director Nolan Espina.

This will be effective on March 13, 2020.

Officials say that this action does not impact the continuation of other scheduled official and attorney visits.

“We understand how important visits are to the inmates as well as their family members, but we also understand that COVID-19 may eventually be present at one of our facilities and that is why, out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending personal visits at our facilities statewide,” said Director Espinda. “The health and safety of the public, our staff and the inmates they oversee is of paramount importance to us, and we are taking steps to protect them.”

No inmates have met PUI (Persons Under Investigation) criteria for COVID-19. Health care staff have had continuous, open dialogue with the Department of Health, and all facility staff has been fully briefed on the protocol.

Health Care staff have been making themselves available in the inmate housing units to answer questions from inmates. They are reminding the inmates of proactive ways they can help prevent the spread of germs, including covering their coughs and sneezes, frequent handwashing, sanitizing their common living areas, refraining from sharing cups and utensils with others, and limiting close contact.

Educational posters reinforcing good hygiene and germ prevention have been posted in all common areas. They have also been reminded, if they aren’t feeling well, to report it immediately.