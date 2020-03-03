Alaska Airlines makes changes due to coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Alaska Airlines is making changes amid coronavirus concerns.

From now through March 12, the airline will suspend change and cancellation fees for new ticket purchases.

You must let them know by midnight on March 12 to receive a full refund.

They’re also enhancing aircraft cleaning between flights.

Flight attendants may wear gloves during beverage service.

They’re discontinuing onboard recycling for two weeks to avoid touching passenger-handled materials.