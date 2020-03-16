Ala Moana Center cuts down hours amid pandemic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Amid public health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Ala Moana Center has decided to cut down its hours.

Effective March 16, the shopping center will operate between 12 p.m. through 7 p.m. every day, except Sunday, when the center will close at 6 p.m.

The shopping center advises the public to check the restaurant or store hours prior to visiting.

“We remain committed to supporting the operations of our retailers. We recognize that, in light of concerns surrounding the coronavirus, retailers and merchants may implement their own corporate policies regarding modified hours or temporary store closures,” said Ala Moana in a statement.

Please make sure to check the restaurant or store hours prior to visiting. To find the most up-to-date tenant hours, please search in the directory and click on the tenant name to see the current hours.

Here are the steps being taken at Ala Moana Center: