A Vietnamese PSA goes viral on TikTok

HONOLULU (KHON2)– The humble public service announcement is a vital tool used by governments to share information like how to wear a mask, wash your hands, or not hoard supplies.

But one spot is getting more attention than others.

This PSA by Vietnam’s Health Ministry on the virus has gone viral.

Racking up millions of views on Youtube with a catchy hook and strong public hygiene message.

But Vietnamese dancer Quang Dang has taken it to the next level. His choreography has carried the song to tens of millions of additional views on the video app TikTok — getting a boost from a public shout-out by comedian John Oliver.

It’s sparked a global TikTok dance challenge. People the world over are posting videos of themselves doing the dance using the hashtag “#vudieuruatay” or “handwashing move.”

Quang Dang filmed his original handwashing dance video outside his studio — in Ho Chi Minh’s Chinatown. Making it also a message of solidarity.

“A dance is not a medicine,” said Dang. “But our mind, our education, is what we can prevent the disease from going further and further.”

Spreading joy not germs.