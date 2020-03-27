70 cited, 2 arrested on Oahu for violating statewide order

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Seventy people have been cited by the Honolulu Police Department for violating the emergency declarations set by the mayor and the governor.

As of March 26, HPD says that most of the individuals were cited in public parks after ignoring officers’ instructions to leave.

Two people on Oahu have been arrested.

This news comes shortly after the state’s first arrest was made for violating the emergency order on Hawaii Island.

Meanwhile, Kauai police have started conducting islandwide checkpoints to make sure people are in compliance.

The violation is a misdemeanor punishable by up to $5,000 fine and/or one-year imprisonment.