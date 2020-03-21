38 Hawaii public schools to kick off free Grab-and-Go Meals on March 23

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The free Grab-and-Go Meals kick-off on Monday, March 23. Stop by one of the designated schools to pick up a grab-and-go meal for each child present in the car.
No ID necessary.
During the extended Spring Break period, 38 Hawaii public schools will provide breakfast and lunch to children who are 18-years-old or younger, regardless of family income or where the child goes to school.
Honolulu District
- Kaimuki High
- McKinley High
- Sanford B. Dole Middle School (starting Tuesday, March 24)
- Farrington High (starting Tuesday, March 24)
Central Oahu District
- Leilehua High
- Makalapa Elementary
- Waialua High & Intermediate
Windward Oahu District
- Kahaluu Elementary
- Kahuku High & Intermediate
- King Intermediate
- Waimanalo Elementary & Intermediate
- Kailua Elementary (starting Tuesday, March 24)
Leeward Oahu District (Starting Wednesday, March 25)
- August Ahrens Elementary
- Campbell High
- Kapolei High School
- Maili Elementary
- Nanaikapono Elementary
- Nanakuli High & Intermediate
- Waianae Intermediate
- Waianae High
- Waipahu Elementary
Breakfast service hours — 7:30 to 8 a.m. Due to food safety, the meal must be consumed by 10 a.m.
Lunch service hours — 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Due to food safety, the meal must be consumed by 2 p.m.
Meals will not be served on Thursday, March 26, which is Prince Kuhio Day.
There will be no personal interaction between the Hawaii State Department of Education employees and the community. All meals will be placed in containers. Meals will be located outside of the cafeteria, preferably closest to a driveway or other natural access point on the campus. There will be no access to the cafeteria.