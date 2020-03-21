38 Hawaii public schools to kick off free Grab-and-Go Meals on March 23

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The free Grab-and-Go Meals kick-off on Monday, March 23. Stop by one of the designated schools to pick up a grab-and-go meal for each child present in the car.

No ID necessary.

During the extended Spring Break period, 38 Hawaii public schools will provide breakfast and lunch to children who are 18-years-old or younger, regardless of family income or where the child goes to school.

Honolulu District

Kaimuki High

McKinley High

Sanford B. Dole Middle School (starting Tuesday, March 24)

Farrington High (starting Tuesday, March 24)

Central Oahu District

Leilehua High

Makalapa Elementary

Waialua High & Intermediate

Windward Oahu District

Kahaluu Elementary

Kahuku High & Intermediate

King Intermediate

Waimanalo Elementary & Intermediate

Kailua Elementary (starting Tuesday, March 24)

Leeward Oahu District (Starting Wednesday, March 25)

August Ahrens Elementary

Campbell High

Kapolei High School

Maili Elementary

Nanaikapono Elementary

Nanakuli High & Intermediate

Waianae Intermediate

Waianae High

Waipahu Elementary

Breakfast service hours — 7:30 to 8 a.m. Due to food safety, the meal must be consumed by 10 a.m.

Lunch service hours — 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Due to food safety, the meal must be consumed by 2 p.m.

Meals will not be served on Thursday, March 26, which is Prince Kuhio Day.

There will be no personal interaction between the Hawaii State Department of Education employees and the community. All meals will be placed in containers. Meals will be located outside of the cafeteria, preferably closest to a driveway or other natural access point on the campus. There will be no access to the cafeteria.