2020 Summer Olympics officially postponed

A visitor wearing a face mask stands near the Olympic rings at Tokyo’s Odaiba district Tuesday, March 24, 2020. The Tokyo Olympics are probably going to happen, but almost surely in 2021 rather than in four months as planned. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

In an expected move, the International Olympic Committee announced on Tuesday that the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games will be postponed.

The announcement, made in conjunction with the Tyokyo 2020 organizing committee, was made in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement put out by the IOC state that the Olympics would be postponed ” to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021.”

Whenever the Games are played, they will still be referred to as ‘Tokyo 2020.’

This development comes after Monday’s announcement by the IOC that a decision on the Summer Games would game in the next four weeks. Many countries and worldwide sports organizations had called for the postponement of the Olympics, citing lack of training time and facilities and a hindered qualification process for their athletes.

Canada had stepped out most strongly on the issue, being the first to officially state that it would not send an team – any athletes – to the Summer Games if it were not postponed.