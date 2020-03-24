14 new cases of coronavirus, bringing statewide total to 90

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health confirmed 14 new cases of coronavirus today; 10 new cases on Oahu, 3 non-Hawaii residents, and one that is currently unknown. This brings the statewide total to 90 as of noon, March 24th. The patient who died would have made the total count 91, but is not considered an active case.

Two of the new cases required hospitalization.

Yesterday saw an increase of 21 new cases. Governor Ige issued an emergency, statewide stay-at-home order to stop the spread, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Here is the current list of positive cases by county:

Hawaii: 2

Honolulu: 58

Kauai: 1

Maui: 9

US Non-Hawaii Residents: 11

International Residents: 3

Unknown: 6

Required Hospitalization: 6

Deaths: 1

Total: 90

This is a developing story. We will update it as more details emerge.