13 people tested negative for coronavirus in Hawaii to date

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There are 13 people who tested negative for coronavirus in Hawaii so far as of Saturday, March 7.

As of Friday, there were seven people who tested negative for coronavirus.

On Saturday, six more people’s tests came back negative bringing the total of those testing negative for coronavirus in Hawaii to 13.

The state has administered two more coronavirus tests that it is still waiting for the results for.

There is no one under quarantine right now. There are 76 people that are self-monitoring. Of the 76 who are self monitoring, 69 are on Oahu, two are on the Island of Hawaii, four are on Maui, and one is on Kauai.