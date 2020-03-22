Mandatory 14-day quarantine for all incoming travelers to Hawaii will be in effect on March 26

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state total for presumptive positive COVID-19 cases have risen to 48, according to the State Department of Health.

Another 11 new cases were announced on Saturday, March 21.

Hawaii Island – 2

Honolulu – 7

Maui – 2

There is a total of three cases in Hawaii County, 35 in Honolulu, three in Kauai, and seven in Maui.

All cases are linked to travel or have made contact with a traveler tested positive with the case.

On March 21, Hawaii Governor David Ige announced that he signed a second emergency proclamation. This mandates a 14-day quarantine for all incoming travelers to the state of Hawaii. This will go into effect on March 26 at 12 a.m.

According to Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Director Kenneth Hara, returning residents are ordered to quarantine at home. As for visitors, they will have to remain in their hotel rooms.

The governor says that this mandate will go into effect on March 26 to allow travelers the opportunity to cancel or reschedule their trip to the state. He says it will also allow industry partners to adjust to the new mandate.

Travelers will be responsible to get to their place of quarantine, Ige said.

Enforcement of this mandate will fall onto County mayors, who will manage how this new measure will be enforced.

Ige then revealed that this mandate will not apply to flight crews.

However, should a visitor’s trip fall shorter than the 14-day quarantine period, they will remain in their designated quarantine location for the duration of their trip and not 14 days.

To keep track of all incoming travelers, HI-EMA Director says that travelers will have to fill out a mandatory agricultural form and get their information verified, such as where they are staying and their phone number. Those forms will then be collected.