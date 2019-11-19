Skip to content
KHON2
Mililani
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Washington-DC
International
Always Investigating
Action Line
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Business Matters
INspirational People
Whiz Kids
Aloha Authentic
Jane’s Journey
Way 2 Go!
Remembering Hawaii
Military Matters
The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational
Black History Month
What’s the Law
Japan 2020
Live News
Live Events
Video Center
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
9th Island Forecast
Cruz and Nuge
Live Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
#GoBows
‘Bows Football Final
Cover2 HS Football
Inside the Herd – L.A. Rams
ONE Championship: Hawaii
Fox Sports
Fox Sports on Mobile
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Wake Up 2day
Keiki’s First Birthday
Celebrating Our Kupuna
Ask HPD
Ask A Specialist
Kupuna Caregiver
Kupuna Life
Love Your Pet
Wellness Wednesday
Living808
808Escapes
Career Moves
Design and Decor
Energy Innovations
Envy You
Explore Hawaii Island
In Sickness and In Health
Run on Dunkin
In the Biz
Go the Distance
Smile808
Island Slipper
Hawaii Energized
Hawaiis Kitchen
Savvy Shopper
Keiki O Ka Aina
Whats Poppin
Healthy and Delicious
Work Day Wednesday
Millennial Monday
Community
Back to Bruyeres
CMA Awards
Contests
Community Calendar
Hawaii Pacific University eSports Tournament
Home for the Holidays
Honolulu Pride Parade
Mixed Plate
Modern Wahine Hawaii
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen
The Mel Robbins Show
Things 2 Know
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Report It
KHII
Modern Wahine Hawaii
INspiration Interiors
Adventist Health Castle
La Pietra
Ulta Beauty
Your PRIMARY Focus
CW
More
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Live Traffic
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Live Now
Live Now
HPD gives final salute to fallen Officer Tiffany Enriquez
1
of
/
2
Live Now
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial
2
of
/
2
Coronavirus
Virus in China affects sports events, Olympic qualifiers
Chicago woman infects husband with coronavirus, first human-to-human spread in US
Doctor answers questions about the Coronavirus
How are workers in the travel, tourism industry protecting themselves from potential virus?
State officials said there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Hawaii
More Coronavirus Headlines
WATCH: news conference with Gov. Ige and Department of Health on state’s precautionary measures for Coronavirus
Health district reports possible case of coronavirus in Clark County
Interactive map of all known coronavirus cases
Take2: Adventist Health Castle Offers Tips to Prevent Coronavirus Spread
In light of coronavirus epidemic, people stocking up on masks leaving shelves empty
Honolulu airport to begin screening for coronavirus
Senator urges Trump to orchestrate coordinated approach to prevent spread of coronavirus
Coronavirus prompts CDC travel warning for China
Tips for protecting yourself from the Coronavirus
What’s new in the China virus outbreak
Weather Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Thursday
81°
/
63°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun
10%
81°
63°
Friday
79°
/
65°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
20%
79°
65°
Saturday
76°
/
63°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers
40%
76°
63°
Sunday
76°
/
64°
A few clouds
A few clouds
20%
76°
64°
Monday
78°
/
63°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds
20%
78°
63°
Tuesday
80°
/
64°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers
30%
80°
64°
Wednesday
74°
/
62°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers
70%
74°
62°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
79°
2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°
77°
3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°
77°
4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°
76°
5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°
74°
6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°
71°
7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°
69°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°
68°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°
66°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
66°
66°
11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
66°
65°
12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°
65°
1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°
64°
2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°
64°
3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°
64°
4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°
64°
5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°
64°
6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
64°
65°
7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
65°
67°
8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
67°
71°
9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°
74°
10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
74°
76°
11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
76°
77°
12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°
77°
1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
77°
Contests
Dream Weekend Music Festival Giveaway
Mariah Carey Concert Ticket Giveaway
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life
Home For The Holidays Sweepstakes
More Contests
Take the quiz
How well do you know the teams in the Big Game
More Community
Trending Stories
Live Events
Live News
Family returns to Hawaii from China
Chicago woman infects husband with coronavirus, first human-to-human spread in US
State officials said there are no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Hawaii