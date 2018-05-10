Show us your ALOHA FRIDAY SPIRIT! What do you do to get ready for the weekend?

Submit a picture of your ALOHA FRIDAY SPIRIT for a chance to win a $100 gift card to Aloha Petroleum and Aloha Island Mart.The Aloha Friday Fill-Up winner will be featured on Living808 every Friday afternoon, between 4 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Fill up with quality top tier gasoline at the pump and get the most choices in-store, you can’t lose! From ice-cold drinks to hot spam musubi, and everything to make your weekend great – Aloha Island Mart is truly your one-stop-shop for convenience!

card is a proprietary charge card customized for business, commercial, consumer, and group needs. There are no annual fees or interest charged for cardholders.

Convenience is the key… Aloha handles all the details for you – from issuing cards to producing monthly statements. Everything is local and based in Honolulu.Great savings! cardholders receive significant savings, detailed transaction reporting, and no waiting for your savings. With our card, your savings are realized instantly at the pump.Need a consumer card, a business card for a small business, a commercial card for a larger business, or a card for your organization, charity, corporate employees, or members? We have a convenient charge card to fit your needs.CLICK HERE for more information!

KHON2 ALOHA FRIDAY FILL-UP CONTEST

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCE OF WINNING.

1. HOW TO ENTER

a. The entry period for contest will begin on January 1, 2018 at 12:01:00AM HST and end on December 27, 2018 at 11:59:59PM HST. Station’s computer is the official clock.

b. To participate in the contest, complete, upload an “aloha Friday” photo and submit contest entry form via the following method: Contest entry may be submitted via entering online at www.khon2.com/category/community/contests. Entries must be received by the station prior to 11:59:59 PM HST every Thursday through December 27, 2018. Submissions not received by the specified day and time will not be eligible.

c. One entry per person, per household, per week.

2. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

a. The contest is open to all KHON2 viewers who are 18 years of age or older and who legally reside in Hawaii DMA. Must be a U.S. citizen or permanent resident of the United States. Employees of KHON2 (the “Station”), its licensee, its corporate parents, subsidiaries, and affiliates, its advertising agencies, participating sponsors/promotional partners, other television stations in the Hawaii metropolitan area and the members of their immediate families and/or households are ineligible to participate or win. Subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited.

b. Only one winner per household is permitted in any Station contest. Person is not allowed to enter if he/she has won this contest within the past year.

3. PRIZES

a. FIFTY TWO Prizes – One $100 Gift Card to Aloha Island Mart & Aloha Petroleum each week. Total approximate retail value of each prize is $100. Gift card does not include gratuity.

b. The winner will forfeit prize not claimed within one week of winning.

c. There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that the Station may, at its sole discretion, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash. The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) listed above and do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Other restrictions may apply.

4. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

a. Decisions of the Station management with respect to the contest are final. Sponsors reserve the right to reject any entry or applicant deemed, in their sole discretion, to be in violation of any applicable law, or inappropriate, offensive, defamatory, or demeaning to any of the Sponsors’ reputation or goodwill.

b. One winner will be randomly selected each Friday between 4:00:00PM HST to 5:00:00PM HST from January 1, 2018 through December 27, 2018. From the pool of eligible entries received by that time, one winner will be notified by email and/or phone and given detailed instructions regarding the gift cards before 12:00:00PM HST every Friday from January 1, 2018 through December 28, 2018. In the event a winner cannot be reached within the time period, then that winner will be disqualified and a new winner will be randomly selected and will be notified in place of the disqualified individual.

c. Winner must bring photo I.D. to claim prize.

d. Winners must be available to be reached every Friday between January 1, 2018 through December 28, 2018 at the times stated above to be eligible and awarded the passes in person at the Station, 88 Piikoi Street, Honolulu, HI 96814.

e. ODDS OF WINNING DEPEND ON ENTRIES RECEIVED.

5. CONDITIONS

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winners. Winners may be required to sign an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent.

b. By participating in the contest, participants agree to have their name or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest without additional financial or other compensation, and, where legal, to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. The Website’s Terms of Service apply to any online portions of this Contest.

c. Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, the Station in its sole discretion may require contest winners (and their companions, if any) to sign a liability release, agreeing to hold the Station, its corporate licensee, its parent, subsidiary and affiliated corporations, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives of each of them harmless against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the contest.

d. The Station reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the contest, including the substitution of a prize or equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any competition or prize-related event is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to cancel or modify the contest and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

e. Failure to comply with the contest rules or the Station’s website Terms of Service may result in an entrant’s disqualification solely at the discretion of the Station. Failure of Sponsors to enforce any provision of these Official Rules shall not constitute waiver of such provision.

f. The Station is not responsible for typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest, or in the announcement of a prize.g. Copies of the written contest rules and a list of winners (when complete) are available during regular business hours at the main studio of KHON2-TV, 88 Piikoi Street, Honolulu, HI 96814.Sponsors: KHON2 and Aloha Petroleum & Aloha Island Mart.