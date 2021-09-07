Tele Talk Story with Congressman Ed Case

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- On Tuesday, the Honolulu Fire Department's Fire Investigation Office determined the cause for the two-alarmed building fire at 86-479 Paheehee Road in Waianae, on Friday, Sept. 3, as undetermined.

A 70-year-old male was reported as the only occupant inside the building at the time of the fire and he evacuated the burning structure by himself. He was not insured, and according to HFD, American Red Cross was notified to assist him.