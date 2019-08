Picture courtesy of Noelani and Lyn.

A water main break in Aiea has closed roads in both directions on Pali Momi Street.

The Board of Water Supply issued the following alert:

“Board of Water Supply is responding to reports of a main break on Pali Momi St. by Moanalua Rd. near Pearlridge Shopping Center that is affecting traffic on Moanalua Road this afternoon.

Motorists should use alternate routes and avoid the area if possible.”

More details on KHON2 News at 5.