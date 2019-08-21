Ward Village to host “Tidying Up” workshops this week

Ward Village will host KonMari Tidying Up workshops this week focused on how to de-clutter and organize your life and home. Based on the popular book turned Netflix series by Marie Kondo, the workshops will be ran by Caitlin Roberts, one of only two certified Master KonMari consultants in the world.

The workshops are free and open to the community. The schedules are as follows:

Thursday: 6:00pm-8:00pm

Friday: 10:00am-11:00am; 2:00pm-3:00pm; 6:00pm-7:00pm

Saturday: 10:00am-11:00am; 2:00pm-3:00pm; 6:00pm-7:00pm