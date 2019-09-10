Voices of Women in America wants to hear from Kauai women

The Kaua‘i County Committee on the Status of Women (KCCSW) wants to hear from women 18 years and older about the concerns and issues of Kaua‘i women. The committee has partnered with the National Association of Commissions for Women in launching the Voices of Women in America survey.

Visit to the County’s Committee on the Status of Women website at https://www.kauai.gov/KCCSW and click on the “Voices of Women in America” link to take the survey, which is available through Nov. 30. The survey takes about five to 10 minutes to fill out.

“We are reaching out to all our friends, family, and colleagues to take this survey,” said Committee on the Status of Women Chair Sharon Lasker. “It’s important that our leaders hear what’s important to us, and we look forward to sharing the results of this groundbreaking report with Mayor Derek S. K. Kawakami, our County Council, community leaders, and grantors to inform their decisions on policies, programs, and funding.”

The survey results will be compiled into a national report that is to be released in July 2020 and will be shared with the President, Congress, and the nation.

While individual responses will remain confidential, data will be sorted by zip code, enabling the committee to compile specific data for Kaua‘i which will be published and shared.