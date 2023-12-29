HONOLULU (KHON2) — For those Hawaii residents that are spending their New Year’s Eve here at home, fear not, KHON2 will bring some Ninth Island fun into island homes.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The Las Vegas Countdown to 2024 will feature performances by 98 Degrees, Bowling for Soup, the Texas rock band the Vandoliers, and Bri Bagwell; with appearances by Berlin, Chicago, Air Supply, Foghat, American Idol favorites Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, Pauly Shore, and Micky Dolenz.

KHON2 will be streaming those great acts, with Michael Yo and Nikki Novak hosting the festivities from Treasure Island Casino Resort.

“‘Las Vegas Countdown to 2024’ is not only great fun for the people here in Vegas, but it’s great fun for the viewers who watch us at home or follow us online,” said Jay Howell, Vice President, and General Manager of KLAS-TV. “The guest list is amazing. And the Nexstar/KTLA/KLAS team that puts it together has really outdone themselves this year. It’s a fantastic way to kick off the new year!”

Viewers will also enjoy fireworks shows from across the nation, from New York City’s ball drop to Dallas’ fireworks show from Reunion Tower before the showstopping 10-minute fireworks show from nine Las Vegas Strip hotels.

This exclusive, Emmy-Award winning special program is a can’t miss for your New Year celebration and can be viewed on Nexstar broadcast stations in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Sacramento, Portland, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Fresno, Honolulu, Colorado Springs, Bakersfield, and Grand Junction.

In Honolulu, the fun will be on KHII and stream on KHON2.com, Sunday at 7 p.m.