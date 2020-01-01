VegasNYE: Live coverage of New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas will ring in the new decade in true Las Vegas style with a massive street party and spectacular fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip.

More than 330,000 people are expected to visit the city to celebrate New Year’s Eve. The Las Vegas Strip is closed to traffic allowing for thousands of pedestrians to take over the popular street.

The coordinated pyrotechnics eight-minute show “America’s Party” will feature fireworks launched to music from the rooftops of seven casinos along the Las Vegas Strip leading up to the clocking striking midnight.

Thousands will also gather in downtown Las Vegas at the Fremont Street Experience where there will be a five-block carnival-like pedestrian midway with bands and the unveiling of the $32-million upgrade to the canopy light and sound show.