LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Since the age of 12, singer, songwriter, actor, businessman and dancer Usher has been thrilling audiences worldwide. In 2022, his Las Vegas residency gave fans the opportunity to see the R&B superstar perform in the entertainment capital of the world, and in 2023, he will continue to put his passion on display.

“When you find your passion, you find a reason to live,” Usher said. “My passion is inside of performing for an audience.”

As the countdown to 2023 continues, the Grammy award winner reflected on what his perfect New Year’s Eve would entail.

“I love to be around loved ones and we might do the silliest things like playing cards or karaoke or like heads up or whatever it might be,” Usher said. “It turns into like a game night. But I love being with family and I love, you know, just kind of reflecting for a minute.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 07: Usher attends the 2022 Beloved Benefit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

When asked what his New Year’s beverage of choice was, Usher went with a familiar favorite.

“Ohh man, I drink Rémy Martin. You know, I really do love that drink,” Usher explained. “I think that when the Remy’s in the system, you know, it’s just like nothing other, you know?”

Usher is set to appear as Las Vegas prepares to ring in 2023 in style. The “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” will be hosted by two-time Emmy nominee, comedian, and actor Michael Yo and news personality and Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak. They will be live from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 31, 2022, with coverage from 8:58 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. PT. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino is the Presenting Sponsor of the broadcast.