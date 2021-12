HONOLULU (KHON2) -- As the COVID case counts go up, so do hospitalizations about two weeks after infection. Omicron case counts have skyrocketed at a much faster rate than the delta variant, and while hospitalizations have not gone up as quickly as infections, they are going up.

Additionally, the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) has identified a new COVID cluster linked to a live concert on Molokai. This concert took place at the Paddlers Restaurant and Bar on Saturday, Dec. 18. For more details on the DOH's recent COVID clusters, click here.