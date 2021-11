HONOLULU (KHON2) -- According to the Better Business Bureau, the Giving Tuesday movement has raised over $1 billion for charities since its creation in 2012. While there are many reputable organizations, scammers have been known to use the opportunity to pose as nonprofits.

"They know we’re in a giving mood and that we want to help others, so they are going to go ahead and take advantage of that situation," said Roseann Freitas, BBB Hawaii marketplace manager. "Even adding the number or changing one letter to make it a little different."