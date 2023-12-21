LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the seconds continue to tick away until we say goodbye and so long to 2023, so too do the moments until the annual Las Vegas New Year’s Eve extravaganza, which concludes with a massive 10-minute firework show launched from hotels across the world-famous Las Vegas Strip.
You can watch the festivities on Nexstar broadcast stations in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Sacramento, Portland, San Diego, Salt Lake City, Albuquerque, Fresno, Honolulu, Colorado Springs, Bakersfield, and Grand Junction.
Below is a handy guide to finding “Las Vegas Countdown to 2024” on a television in your city.
|Los Angeles, CA
KTLA
Channel 5.1
Watch the live stream at ktla.com
|San Francisco, CA
KRON
Channel 4.1
Watch the live stream at kron4.com
|Denver, CO
FOX 31
Channel 31.1
Watch the live stream at kdvr.com
|Sacramento, CA
FOX 40
Channel 40.1
Watch the live stream at fox40.com
|Portland, OR
KOIN 6
Channel 6.1
Watch the live stream at koin.com
|San Diego, CA
FOX 5
Channel 69.1
Watch the live stream at fox5sandiego.com
|Salt Lake City, UT
CW 30
Channel 30.1
Watch the live stream at abc4.com
|Las Vegas, NV
KLAS
Channel 8.1
Watch the live stream at 8newsnow.com
|Albuquerque, NM
FOX New Mexico
Channel 13.2
Watch the live stream at krqe.com
|Fresno, CA
KSEE 24
Channel 24.1
Watch the live stream at yourcentralvalley.com
|Honolulu, HI
KHII
Channel 9.1
Watch the live stream at khon2.com
|Colorado Springs, CO
FOX 21
Channel 21.1
Watch the live stream at fox21news.com
|Bakersfield, CA
KGET
Channel 17.1
Watch the live stream at kget.com
|Grand Junction, CO
KGJT
Channel 5.3
Watch the live stream at westernslopenow.com
“Las Vegas Countdown to 2024” will be delivered to more than 16.5 million U.S. households and air live in 14 Nexstar television markets with coverage from 8:58 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. PT.