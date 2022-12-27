LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Country music star Keith Urban is ready to take on Vegas as 2022 comes to a close. The Grammy winner said the 2023 residency at Planet Hollywood is geared toward the kind of energy he thrives on.

“My dad was a country fan, so the records that I heard growing up were all country records,” Urban said. “When I was 5, he took us to see Johnny Cash — at 5 — and his show was just so ferocious. I remember it. I remember just this energy.”

The pitch for a Vegas residency wasn’t immediately attractive to Urban.

“I hesitated with the idea of residencies because it sounded like being in the same place night after night after night after night made me very nervous,” Urban explained. “But when I saw how the schedule would flow, when I saw the venue, the audience is different every night in Vegas, they’re never the same. For a guy who loves being in the moment, that’s a perfect place for me.”

Urban promised that there won’t be a bad seat in the house.

“Look, I came from the clubs and playing five nights a week, four hours a night, that’s where I came up,” Urban said. “So the person who’s sitting in the farther seats away should feel like they’re right up front.”

Urban is set to appear as Las Vegas prepares to ring in 2023 in style. The “Las Vegas Countdown to 2023” will be hosted by two-time Emmy nominee, comedian, and actor Michael Yo and news personality and Fandango correspondent Nikki Novak. They will be live from the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on Saturday, December 31, 2022, with coverage from 8:58 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. PT. Yaamava’ Resort & Casino is the Presenting Sponsor of the broadcast.