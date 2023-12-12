LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Holiday parties and family celebrations take their toll on Americans’ waistlines, their routines, and their wallets. And New Year’s Eve tops it all off.

Get ready, because here it comes. New Year’s Eve will test your willpower to its limits.

Two-thirds of Americans say they overindulge in food, and nearly half put exercise on the shelf. More than half say they’re tired and have less time for themselves. Those are some of the findings in a new survey from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

A third of Americans say they drink more alcohol during the holidays, the survey reports.

The holidays attack healthy habits by disrupting routines, and Dr. Barbara Bawer sees the toll. Bawer is a family medicine physician at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and clinical assistant professor of family and community medicine at The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

“Once you’re out of a routine, which typically happens around the holidays, it’s really hard to get back on track partly because the motivation is no longer there,” she said. Bawer suggests trying to stick to a normal routine as much as possible while giving yourself some grace.

When decadent menus bring temptation, Bawer offers this advice: “Remember that it’s OK to say no.” To keep healthy habits in check, try the following:

Diet: It’s important to plan ahead. If you have an evening event, don’t starve yourself all day. Eat a high protein, low carb meal earlier in the day so you don’t overeat. You can indulge with a favorite dish or dessert but it’s OK to say no to sampling every entrée or treat.

Exercise: Try to keep the same exercise schedule, but be flexible. It’s OK to say no to the gym if you’re doing an activity with family and friends that keeps you moving.

Sleep: Go to sleep and wake up at your normal times, even when traveling. Stay away from supplements like melatonin, as long-term use can disrupt healthy sleep-wake cycles. Say no to invitations if you feel like you’re going to overextend yourself.

Alcohol: People may drink more during the holidays but binge drinking is never a healthy choice. Binge drinking is when a man consumes five drinks or a woman consume four drinks in one setting. If you do drink, try to stick to the recommended two drinks for men or one drink for women. Avoid drinking on an empty stomach and drink plenty of water.

“Small, consistent changes and slowly adding to them can help you reach your health goals,” Bawer said.

The survey was conducted on Oct. 20-23.