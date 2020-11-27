Donate now: Start 2021 by helping the food insecure

LAS VEGAS (NEXSTAR) — 2020 has been a year unlike any other. And quite frankly, it wouldn’t feel right to celebrate New Year’s Eve the same way we have in past years.

For that reason, Vegas NYE and Nexstar Media Group stations are partnering with Souper Bowl of Caring to help our food insecure neighbors across the region. As you mark the end of 2020, you’ll be able to help others start 2021 on the right foot by donating directly to your local hunger-relief charity.

You can find partner organizations in your area by searching on the Tackle Hunger food map. You’ll be able to direct your donation to a regional charity of your choice.

For those who aren’t familiar with Souper Bowl of Caring, the organization mobilizes grassroots resources including churches, schools, civic groups and individuals, to generate financial support that stays completely local.

In 2020, over 5,000 groups collected more than $10.6 million in dollars and food donations for hunger-relief charities across the country. Over $163 million has been collected since Souper Bowl of Caring began in 1990.

The annual Souper Bowl of Caring campaign caps off on Super Bowl Sunday — hence the name. But as we all know, the need extends far beyond a single football game.

For every $1 you donate to the Souper Bowl of Caring, $30 is generated for charities in local communities across the country.

Don’t want to make your donation online? We’ll have a phone bank on New Year’s Eve that will allow you to make your contribution directly to a Souper Bowl of Caring volunteer. Be sure to tune into Vegas NYE to get the number and participate.