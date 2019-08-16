USPS to host Passport Fair in Kapolei on August 31st

From 10:00am to 2:30pm on Saturday, August 31st, the US Postal Service will host a Passport Fair at the Ka Makana Ali’i Shopping Center. Postal employees will assist Leeward residents and answer questions about the passport application process.

“A lot of people don’t have the time during the week to drive all the way into Honolulu to submit their passport applications,” said USPS Marketing Manager Ramona Franco.

Advance registration opens on August 16th; walk-in customers will be accommodated as time permits. Click here to register in advance.