See a dentist every six months

Dr. Glenn Takaki, DDS explains why going to the dentist regularly is important.

Don’t wait until you have a toothache to see your dentist.

Dr. Takaki explains that you should get your teeth cleaned, and have your dentist check if you have any cavities or any other dental issues. At these appointments, the dentists does a full examination of all your teeth and takes x-rays to help detect and prevent serious dental treatments from happening in the future.

Avoiding serious dental treatments can save you money in the long run.

Dentists can see if you have any tooth decay and can help you reverse plaque buildup with oral hygiene tips. Plaque is sticky and clings to your teeth and gum line. It’s full of harmful bacteria, but can be avoided by brushing your teeth everyday and by seeing your dentist twice a year.

