Sam Choy's in the Kitchen: Vanessa and Ricky's ohana with their friend Shelly

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Sam and John head to the west side to visit Ricky and Vanessa Couch-Laguana in Ewa Beach. With help from friend Shelly, the guys create a feast using their leftovers, including a turkey spaghetti casserole and Lunchables salad.

Pupu Platter

1 pound smoked meat, sliced

1 large onion, sliced

1 pound char siu, sliced

1 stalk celery, sliced

1 pound tako, cut into 2” pieces

1 cup flour

In a large skillet, stir fry smoked meat and ½ of the sliced onions and set aside. In the same skillet, stir fry char siu, celery and the rest of the onions and set aside. Coat tako in flour and deep fry until golden brown. Place all pupu dishes on a large serving platter. Serve with dipping sauce.

Dipping Sauce:

½ cup mayonnaise

1 ½ tablespoon Sriracha

1 tablespoon sweet chili sauce

Combine ingredients and mix well.

Turkey Spaghetti Casserole

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

½ cup onions, sliced

1 stick celery, julienne

½ red bell pepper, julienne

½ yellow bell pepper, julienne

½ tablespoon olive oil

1 ½ cup spaghetti pasta, cooked

2 cups leftover spaghetti sauce with ground turkey

1 cup cheese, shredded

Saute mushrooms, onions, celery and peppers and set aside. Starting with spaghetti pasta, create layers of ingredients in a heat safe dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes.

Teriyaki Hot Dogs

6-8 hot dogs

¼ cup Aloha Shoyu Soy Sauce

3 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon Aloha Shoyu Hawaiian Honey Teriyaki Glaze

Score hot dogs diagonally and boil until cooked through. In a saucepan over medium-high heat, add Aloha Shoyu until warm. Add sugar and stir until dissolved. Add hot dogs and stir until sauce starts to thicken. Remove from heat. Place hotdogs on a serving plate, drizzle with Aloha Shoyu Hawaiian Honey Teriyaki Glaze and serve.

Ribeye Steak and Vegetables

2 ribeye steaks

½ red bell pepper, julienned

½ cup onions, sliced

¼ cup mushrooms, quartered

½ teaspoon NOH Hawaiian Seasoning Salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Season steaks with seasoning salt and black pepper. Pan fry over high heat for 4-5 minutes on each side and let rest. In a skillet, saute red bell peppers, onions and mushrooms until tender. Slice steaks and top with sautéed vegetables.