Sam Choy's in the Kitchen: Hawaii Noodle Festival
HONOLULU (KHON2) - Sam and John head to Kakaako and the first annual Hawaii Noodle Festival.
They speak to organizer Ed Sugimoto about how the event came about, and stop by the Sun Noodle tent to visit founder and CEO Hidehito Uki.
Finally, Sam and John demonstrate how to make a poke noodle salad for the Noodle Fest crowd.
SUN NOODLE POKE SALAD BOWL
- 2 packages Sun Noodle Ramen
- 1 pound fresh island sashimi-grade ahi, cubed
- 2 baby romaine, chopped
- 3 cups red and yellow sweet peppers, julienned
- 1 basket cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1 medium Asian cucumber, diced
- 1 bag fresh baby spinach, triple washed
- 2 medium red onions, julienned (1 for salad and 1 for poke)
- 3 cups green onions, chopped
- 1 teaspoon furikake
- Cilantro for garnish
Poke Sauce:
- 1 cup Aloha Shoyu
- 1 cup sugar
- 3 tablespoons Sriracha
- 3 tablespoons sesame oil
- 3 tablespoons goma
Method:
- Prepare noodles as directed. Place noodles in an ice bath to stop the cooking process. Remove noodles from ice bath, chill and set aside in a large mixing bowl.
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine ahi, red onions, green onions and poke sauce (reserve approximately 2 tablespoons). Mix well until ingredients are evenly coated and set aside.
- To the bowl of noodles, add romaine, sweet peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, baby spinach and red onions and toss lightly. Add 2 tablespoons of poke sauce and mix well.
- Top the noodle salad mix with the prepared ahi poke.
- Garnish with furikake and cilantro.
- Serve cold and enjoy!