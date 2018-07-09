Sam Choy's in the Kitchen: Hawaii Noodle Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Sam and John head to Kakaako and the first annual Hawaii Noodle Festival.

They speak to organizer Ed Sugimoto about how the event came about, and stop by the Sun Noodle tent to visit founder and CEO Hidehito Uki.

Finally, Sam and John demonstrate how to make a poke noodle salad for the Noodle Fest crowd.

SUN NOODLE POKE SALAD BOWL

2 packages Sun Noodle Ramen

1 pound fresh island sashimi-grade ahi, cubed

2 baby romaine, chopped

3 cups red and yellow sweet peppers, julienned

1 basket cherry tomatoes, halved

1 medium Asian cucumber, diced

1 bag fresh baby spinach, triple washed

2 medium red onions, julienned (1 for salad and 1 for poke)

3 cups green onions, chopped

1 teaspoon furikake

Cilantro for garnish

Poke Sauce:

1 cup Aloha Shoyu

1 cup sugar

3 tablespoons Sriracha

3 tablespoons sesame oil

3 tablespoons goma

Method: