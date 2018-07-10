Sam Choy's in the Kitchen: Logistic Support Vessel CW3 Harold C. Clinger

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Sam and John visit Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and meet some of the soldiers on board the Logistic Support Vessel CW3 Harold C. Clinger (LSV-2).

There in the galley, the soldiers prepare two of their favorite dishes: bacon-wrapped jalapeño-stuffed chicken and avocado cheesecake with strawberry coulis and buttercream icing.

Jalapeño Stuffed Bacon Wrapped Chicken

Ingredients:

6 Chicken Thighs

3 Jalapeños

1/2 Block of Cream Cheese

24 Slices of Bacon

Salt & Pepper

Paprika

Garlic Powder

Taco Seasoning

Directions:

Set oven to 350 degrees. Cut stem end off of jalapeños then cut in half length ways. Scrape out jalapeños and keep 1 peppers worth of seeds separately. In a bowl, add cream cheese, jalapeño seeds, and add taco seasoning to taste, use a spoon to mix together well. Using clean hands, add a half tablespoon of cream cheese mix to each jalapeño. On a baking sheet pan, spray with cooking and unfold each chicken thigh and season each piece with a pinch of garlic, paprika and salt & pepper on the outer side, place a jalapeño half in each chicken thigh, roll thigh around jalapeño. For each chicken thigh, horizontally wrap 2 bacon slices, then wrap 2 vertically. Place on sheet pan and bake for 23 to 25 minutes.

Baked Avocado Cheesecake topped with Buttercream Icing, Strawberry Coulis & Bacon Bits

Equipment/Utensils needed:

Food processor

Fine mesh strainer

Spatula

Cupcake tin or Pie tin

Squeeze Bottle

Whisk (Handheld mixer optional)

Skillet

Crust

2 Cups Vanilla Wafers or dried cereal

½ lb Softened Butter

1 Egg

With a food processor, blend the 2 cups of vanilla wafers until it resembles a sand texture. Pour the blend wafers into a bowl and gradually mix the softened butter a table spoon at a time. Use yours hands to incorporate the mix together. Add 1 egg to the mix until all ingredients are well blended. In either cupcake tin or pie tin, coat the tins with cooking spray. Add a table spoon mixture into the cupcake tins or a quarter inch thick layer in a pie tin. Bake at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes. Let the crust cool.

Avocado Cheesecake Mixture

16 oz Cream Cheese

8 oz Sour Cream

¼ Cup Sugar

1 Avocado

1 Egg

Incorporate the 16oz’s of cream cheese, 8oz’s of sour cream, 1 avocado and ¼ sugar in a medium size mixing bowl. With a whisk or handheld mixer, thoroughly mix all ingredients. In a separate bowl with a fine mesh strainer, pour the mixture through the strainer. Use a spatula to push the mixture and chunks of avocado. With a clean spatula, scrape off the back of the strainer into the bowl. Blend 1 egg to the cream mixture. Evenly spoon the mixture into the cupcake tins but do not overfill. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes. The cheesecakes will rise and brown on the top. Set off to the side to cool. The cheesecakes will deflate.

Strawberry Coulis

½ Cup Water

8-10 Strawberries

¼ Cup Sugar

In a small skillet, add a ½ cup of water to a boil. Slice the 8-10 strawberries and add to the boiling water with the ¼ cup of sugar. Gradually stir the mixture with a spatula until it slowly thickens and the strawberries have reduced in size. Pour sauce mixture in a food processor and blend until smooth. In a separate bowl with a fine mesh strainer, pour the sauce through the strainer. With a spatula push the sauce through separating the seeds and pulp. Using a funnel, pour the sauce into a squeeze bottle. Cool until ready to serve.

Buttercream Icing

2 Cups confectioner’s sugar

¼ Cup Softened Butter

¼ Cup Crisco Shortening

1 Tablespoon Vanilla Extract

In a small mixing bowl, mix the ¼ cup softened butter, ¼ cup shortening and 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract with a spatula. Thoroughly mix the ingredients and scoop into a pastry/piping bag. Set to the side until ready to serve.

Bacon Bits

4 slices of bacon

Finely chop the 4 slices of bacon prior to cooking. Cook bacon in small skillet. Strain the bacon grease and save bits until ready to serve.