Sam Choy's in the Kitchen: Logistic Support Vessel CW3 Harold A. Clinger
HONOLULU (KHON2) - Sam and John visit Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, and meet some of the soldiers on board the Logistic Support Vessel CW3 Harold A. Clinger (LSV-2).
There in the galley, the soldiers prepare two of their favorite dishes: bacon-wrapped jalapeño-stuffed chicken and avocado cheesecake with strawberry coulis and buttercream icing.
Jalapeño Stuffed Bacon Wrapped Chicken
Ingredients:
- 6 Chicken Thighs
- 3 Jalapeños
- 1/2 Block of Cream Cheese
- 24 Slices of Bacon
- Salt & Pepper
- Paprika
- Garlic Powder
- Taco Seasoning
Directions:
Set oven to 350 degrees. Cut stem end off of jalapeños then cut in half length ways. Scrape out jalapeños and keep 1 peppers worth of seeds separately. In a bowl, add cream cheese, jalapeño seeds, and add taco seasoning to taste, use a spoon to mix together well. Using clean hands, add a half tablespoon of cream cheese mix to each jalapeño. On a baking sheet pan, spray with cooking and unfold each chicken thigh and season each piece with a pinch of garlic, paprika and salt & pepper on the outer side, place a jalapeño half in each chicken thigh, roll thigh around jalapeño. For each chicken thigh, horizontally wrap 2 bacon slices, then wrap 2 vertically. Place on sheet pan and bake for 23 to 25 minutes.
Baked Avocado Cheesecake topped with Buttercream Icing, Strawberry Coulis & Bacon Bits
Equipment/Utensils needed:
- Food processor
- Fine mesh strainer
- Spatula
- Cupcake tin or Pie tin
- Squeeze Bottle
- Whisk (Handheld mixer optional)
- Skillet
Crust
- 2 Cups Vanilla Wafers or dried cereal
- ½ lb Softened Butter
- 1 Egg
With a food processor, blend the 2 cups of vanilla wafers until it resembles a sand texture. Pour the blend wafers into a bowl and gradually mix the softened butter a table spoon at a time. Use yours hands to incorporate the mix together. Add 1 egg to the mix until all ingredients are well blended. In either cupcake tin or pie tin, coat the tins with cooking spray. Add a table spoon mixture into the cupcake tins or a quarter inch thick layer in a pie tin. Bake at 350 degrees for 8-10 minutes. Let the crust cool.
Avocado Cheesecake Mixture
- 16 oz Cream Cheese
- 8 oz Sour Cream
- ¼ Cup Sugar
- 1 Avocado
- 1 Egg
Incorporate the 16oz’s of cream cheese, 8oz’s of sour cream, 1 avocado and ¼ sugar in a medium size mixing bowl. With a whisk or handheld mixer, thoroughly mix all ingredients. In a separate bowl with a fine mesh strainer, pour the mixture through the strainer. Use a spatula to push the mixture and chunks of avocado. With a clean spatula, scrape off the back of the strainer into the bowl. Blend 1 egg to the cream mixture. Evenly spoon the mixture into the cupcake tins but do not overfill. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-15 minutes. The cheesecakes will rise and brown on the top. Set off to the side to cool. The cheesecakes will deflate.
Strawberry Coulis
- ½ Cup Water
- 8-10 Strawberries
- ¼ Cup Sugar
In a small skillet, add a ½ cup of water to a boil. Slice the 8-10 strawberries and add to the boiling water with the ¼ cup of sugar. Gradually stir the mixture with a spatula until it slowly thickens and the strawberries have reduced in size. Pour sauce mixture in a food processor and blend until smooth. In a separate bowl with a fine mesh strainer, pour the sauce through the strainer. With a spatula push the sauce through separating the seeds and pulp. Using a funnel, pour the sauce into a squeeze bottle. Cool until ready to serve.
Buttercream Icing
- 2 Cups confectioner’s sugar
- ¼ Cup Softened Butter
- ¼ Cup Crisco Shortening
- 1 Tablespoon Vanilla Extract
In a small mixing bowl, mix the ¼ cup softened butter, ¼ cup shortening and 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract with a spatula. Thoroughly mix the ingredients and scoop into a pastry/piping bag. Set to the side until ready to serve.
Bacon Bits
- 4 slices of bacon
Finely chop the 4 slices of bacon prior to cooking. Cook bacon in small skillet. Strain the bacon grease and save bits until ready to serve.