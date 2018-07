HONOLULU (KHON2) - Sam and John visit former Kissaten and Le Bistro chef Royce Arakaki at his new home, Flour + Barley, located in Waikiki’s newly reborn International Market Place.

Sam and John create remixes of Flour + Barley’s usual menu offerings, including a poke pizza and li hing pizza dough malasadas, utilizing special ingredients from their International Market Place neighbor, Stripsteak Waikiki.