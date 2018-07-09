Sam Choy's in the Kitchen: Cura Ohana

HONOLULU (KHON2) - Armed with a bouquet from Watanabe Floral, Sam and John visit the Ewa home of Desmond and Tina Cura.

There, they use leftover roasted chicken and get creative with Sun Noodles, Aloha Shoyu’s Hawaiian Style Katsu Sauce and homemade finadene to create a chicken chow fun.

Next, Sam uses scampi and taegu to create dry noodles. Finally, Sam makes a fried poke dish and combines Noh's char siu sauce and mayonnaise to make a dressing.

Sun Noodle Chicken Chow Fun

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ medium red bell pepper, julienned

½ medium yellow bell pepper, julienned

½ medium green bell pepper, julienned

½ cup onions, sliced

5-6 mushrooms, sliced

2 chicken breasts, cooked and sliced

2 packages Sun Noodle Chow Fun Noodles

4 tablespoons Aloha Shoyu Katsu Sauce

3 tablespoons finadene

1 tablespoon green onions, chopped

Sesame seeds for garnish

In a large skillet, heat olive oil. Add bell peppers, onions and mushrooms and cook for 2-3 minutes over medium-high heat. Add chicken and katsu sauce and stir fry for 2-3 minutes. Add chow fun noodles and finadene sauce. Mix well. Garnish with sesame seeds and green onions.

Dry Noodles with Shrimp Scampi, Taegu and Vegetables

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ medium red bell pepper, diced

½ medium yellow bell pepper, diced

½ medium green bell pepper, diced

5-6 mushrooms, sliced

½ box veggie pasta noodles, cooked

2 cups shrimp scampi, prepared and diced

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon sesame oil

½ cup taegu (¼ cup in dish and ¼ cup for garnish)

1 tablespoon green onions, chopped

In a large skillet, heat olive oil. Add bell peppers, onions and mushrooms and cook for 2-3 minutes over medium-high heat. Add noodles and cook for 2-3 minutes. Add shrimp scampi and mix well. Add salt, sesame oil and taegu (¼ cup). Mix well and place on a serving dish. Garnish with the remaining ¼ cup of taegu.

Fried Poke with Noh’s Chinese Barbecue Char Siu Sauce

½ pound poke, raw

1 tablespoon green onions, chopped

Sesame seeds for garnish

Poke Sauce:

1 teaspoon soy sauce

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Noh’s Chinese Barbecue Char Siu Sauce

Heat a large skillet over high heat. Stir fry poke until seared on the outside. Place on a serving platter, drizzle with poke sauce and garnish with green onions.