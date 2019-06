The official season three premier of Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen aired this past weekend. Chef Sam and John Veneri visited the home of Halm’s Enterprises owner Mike Irish and his wife Sandy Irish. This edition featured pork belly stir fry with bok choy and long beans, char siu turkey with pickled onions and much more.

If you want Chef and John to visit your house, sign up online at http://khon2.com/sam-choy-entry/