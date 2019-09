The Kaua‘i County Committee on the Status of Women (KCCSW) wants to hear from women 18 years and older about the concerns and issues of Kaua‘i women. The committee has partnered with the National Association of Commissions for Women in launching the Voices of Women in America survey.

Visit to the County’s Committee on the Status of Women website at https://www.kauai.gov/KCCSW and click on the “Voices of Women in America” link to take the survey, which is available through Nov. 30. The survey takes about five to 10 minutes to fill out.