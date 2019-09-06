New Maui traffic camera images available on GoAkamai.org

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is expanding the network of cameras available to the public on Maui and Leeward Oahu, providing real-time images of traffic conditions at key intersections and providing additional tools for the state and counties to manage roadway systems.

HDOT modernized traffic signal systems at all 82 existing signalized intersections on Maui to allow connectivity between signals and to set up a cloud-based Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS). The ATMS consists of controllers, a travel time system, cellular communications, conflict monitor units, and system monitors to enable HDOT to remotely optimize traffic signal timing on Maui.

The camera installation was completed this summer and can pan, tilt and zoom. Their purpose is for monitoring traffic conditions, not for traffic violations. The Maui cameras are now accessible on the GoAkamai.org website by clicking on the “Cameras” tab, then searching “Maui.” The images can also be seen by scrolling over the map of Maui and clicking on the camera icon at the specific intersection.

“The cameras are an additional resource for people to see live traffic conditions on Maui roadways to help plan their commute and avoid certain areas if necessary,” said Gov. David Ige. “We are working to have more state roadways on neighbor islands connected soon.”

“The cameras allow the Highways Division and our county partners the ability to manage the roadway system in real time and adjust to traffic conditions as necessary,” said Ed Sniffen, Deputy Director at Hawaii Department of Transportation Highways Division. “We are working hard to get the remainder of the system connected to ensure we can maximize the efficiency of the system that we have throughout the day.”

The traffic cameras have been installed at the following 10 Maui intersections, with the exception of the Kuihelani/Puunene intersection which will have two cameras and currently has an intersection improvement project in construction that will be finished by the end of 2019.

Haleakala Highway and Hana Highway

Honoapiilani Highway and North Kihei Road

Kuihelani Highway and Puunene Avenue

Airport Access Road and Hana Highway

Piilani Highway and Piikea Street

Maui Veterans Hwy and North Kihei Road

Kaahumanu Avenue and Kahului Beach Road

Hana Hwy and Baldwin Avenue

Haleakala Highway and Kula Highway

Honoapiilani Highway and Keawe Street

New cameras will go live on Farrington Highway in Nanakuli within a week. The locations are at the following intersections.

Farrington Highway and Nanakuli Avenue

Farrington Highway and Haleakala Avenue

Farrington Highway and Helelua Avenue

The new Nanakuli cameras are in addition to the 200 traffic cameras already located around Oahu that can be seen on the GoAkamai.org website.

Four new traffic cameras on Kuhio Highway Route 560 on Kauai were also added earlier this summer. The cameras show Kuhio Highway to help inform motorists of traffic conditions in the vicinity of the slope stabilization work near mile marker 1. There are cameras at Hanalei Bridge and the Bamboo Patch for the public to see conditions approaching the work site from Hanalei. There are additional cameras near Hanalei Plantation Road and the Princeville Shopping Center so the public can see traffic conditions approaching the work site from Princeville.

Cameras were available on Hawaii County during the Kilauea eruption and lava flow, however those cameras are no longer operable. HDOT is coordinating efforts to expand the traffic camera resources to roadways on Hawaii Island.